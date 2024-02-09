Q4 2023 Odfjell SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of Odfjell's fourth quarter and preliminary full year results for 2023. Before I continue, please observe that you have the opportunity to ask questions during the presentation and these questions will be answered after the presentation. Today's agenda follow a usual pattern. I will present the highlights, my colleague Terje Iversen will present the financials and then I will continue with an operational review and our prospects for the future.



If we then turn to the highlights, fourth quarter was another solid quarter for Odfjell and it concluded a record year for the company actually, these are the best full year results that the Odfjell has ever presented. The time charter earnings in Odfjell Tankers ended at USD182 million, and this compares to USD184 million in the third quarter.



Harald Fotland - Odfjell SE - CEO



The EBIT was $71 million and this compares to $76 million in the third quarter, we delivered a very strong net result of USD52 million and adjusted for one-offs, then the result was