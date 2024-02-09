Q4 2023 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonas Strom - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA - CEO



Before we kick off the presentation, I'd like to mention that we will as usual have a Q&A session after the presentation and should you want to raise a question, please use the Q&A function in teams and we will answer all questions in turn.



I am also as usual, joined by my CFO, Geir Olsen. Let me start with sharing some reflection about the fourth quarter and the 2023 as a whole. I think it's fair to say that our markets have been challenging throughout the year with indications from global payers that already have reported that investment banking revenues are down by [10% to 20%] or even 30% in some markets.



And looking at our home markets, it's clear that the Nordic market in general has done better and driven by clearly higher activity in Norway where the market, in fact has been not only more active but actually up in absolute terms.



The Swedish market has been more of a reflection of the global development are very weak