Q4 2023 Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Inka Leisio - Lassila and Tikanoja Oyj - VP, Communications & Brand



Welcome to Lassila & Tikanoja's full-year results webcast. The webcast is hosted by L&T's CEO, Eero Hautaniemi; and CFO, Valtteri Palin. There is an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the broadcast via the phone or by using the chat functionality.



Eero, the stage is yours.



Eero Hautaniemi - Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - President and CEO



Thank you, Inka. Welcome also on my behalf to this Lassila & Tikanoja 2023 earnings release.



A few things, first of all, for the full-year 2023. Our adjusted operating profit was EUR39 million compared to EUR40.9 million a year before. In the background, industrial services performed well when environmental services did have a disappointing end of the year. And also, the performance in facility services, Sweden was soft. Our net cash flow was very strong. It was EUR1.33 per share compared to EUR 1.08 per share a year earlier. Our dividend proposal for the year or the Board's proposal for the Annual General Shareholders