Q3 2024 Tata Power Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Dr. Praveer Sinha, MD and CEO of Tata Power.



Praveer Sinha - The Tata Power Company Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, [Dovin]. Good evening to everyone, and thanks for joining the Q3 FY '24 analyst call. I'm joined today by my colleagues, Sanjeev Churiwala, CFO; Mr. JV Patil, Financial Controller; Mr. Kasturi and Mr. Rajesh Lachhani from the Investor Relations and other team members from the finance team.



We have already shared the details with you, but just for the benefit of everyone, there are a couple of issues I thought I'll bring to everyone's notice for is that the power demand in the country has grown at a very fast pace. We have seen a nearly 10% demand surge in the last quarter. And during the last 9 months also, the growth has been nearly 9% to 10%. This higher demand is expected to