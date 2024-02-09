Feb 09, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Mettler-Toledo Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Adam Uhlman, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Adam Uhlman -



Thanks, Audra, and good morning, everyone. Good afternoon from Switzerland. Thanks for joining our call today. On the line with me is Patrick Kaltenbach, our Chief Executive Officer; and Shawn Vadala, our Chief Financial Officer.



Let me cover some administrative matters. This call is being webcast and is available for replay on our website at mt.com. A copy of the press release and the presentation that we will refer to today on the call is available on the website as well. This call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



These statements involve risks, uncertainties and