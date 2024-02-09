Q4 2023 TFI International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Alain Bedard - TFI International Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman



Well, thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Our results released yesterday after the close reflect strong performance by our talented team, beating our expectation, and once again, we're entering a new year in the strongest position in our company's history. This comes despite weaker market demand throughout much of the year and is a