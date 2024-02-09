Q4 2023 Proto Labs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Protolabs' fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Jason Frankman, Vice President and Corporate Controller. Mr. Frankman, you may begin.



Jason Frankman - Proto Labs Inc



Thank you, Rob, and welcome, everyone, to Protolabs' fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, Protolabs issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The release is available on the company's website. In addition, a prepared slide presentation is available online at the web address provided in our press release.



Our discussion today will include statements relating to future performance and expectations that are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements and subject to many risks and