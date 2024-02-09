Feb 09, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome PRETTY Trust Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session question. During the session you will need to press star one one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message. Advising you your hand is raised your question, please press star one one. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matt Partridge, Chief Financial. Please go.



Matthew Partridge - Alpine Income Property Trust Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Treasurer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Alpine Income Property Trust Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 operating results conference call. With me today is our CEO and President, John Albright. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that many of our comments today are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities