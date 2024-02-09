Q4 2023 Sensient Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Sensient Technologies Corporation 2023 fourth-quarter and year-end earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Steve Rolfs. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen Rolfs - Sensient Technologies Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President



Good morning. Welcome to Sensient's earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. I'm Steve Rolfs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. I am joined today by Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.



Yesterday, we released our 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results. A copy of the release and our investor presentation is available on our website at sensient.com.



During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which remove the impact of currency movements, cost of the company's portfolio optimization plans, income related to an earnout payment