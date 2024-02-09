Q1 2024 Mueller Water Products Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thanks. Good morning, And thank you for standing by. I would like to inform all participants that your lines have been placed on a listen-only mode. Until the question-and-answer session of today's call. Today's call is being recorded, and if anyone has any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the call over to Whit Kincaid. Thank you. You may begin.



Whit Kincaid - Mueller Water Products, Inc. - IR & Media Contact



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Mueller Water Products' First Quarter Conference Call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued our press release reporting results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.



A copy of the press release is available on our website, your water products.com. I'm joined this morning by Marietta Zakas, our Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Hinrichs, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will address questions related to the information covered on the call. As a reminder, please keep to one question and a