Feb 09, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Joanna, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome you to Canopy Growth's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 financial results. Conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. I will now turn the call over to SeraCare's Vice President, Investor Relations. Sarah, you may begin the conference.



Sarah ParÃ©,Canopy Growth Corporation-VP - IR



Thank you, Joanna. Good morning and thank you for joining us. On our call today, we have Canopy Growth, Chief Executive Officer, David Klein, and Chief Financial Officer, Judy Hong. Before financial markets open today, Canopy Growth issued a news release announcing the financial results for our third quarter ended December 31st, 2023. The news release and financial statements have been filed on EDGAR or CEDAR and will be available on our website under the Investors.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our discussion during this call will include forward-looking statements that are based on management