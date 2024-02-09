Q4 2023 Healthpeak Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Fourth Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Johns, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Andrew Johns - Healthpeak Properties, Inc. - SVP of IR



Welcome to Healthpeak's Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference call will contain certain forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Discussion of risks and risk factors is included in our press release and detailed in our filings with the SEC.



We do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statements. Certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this call. And in an exhibit to the 8-K we furnished to the SEC yesterday, we have