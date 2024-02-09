Q4 2023 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Mohawk Industries Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to James Brunk. Please go ahead, sir.



James F. Brunk - Mohawk Industries, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Rocco. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Mohawk Industries' quarterly investor call. Joining me on the call are Jeff Lorberbaum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Wellborn, President and Chief Operating Officer. Today, we'll update you on the company's fourth quarter and full year performance and provide guidance for the first quarter of 2024.



I'd like to remind everyone that our press release and statements that we make during this call may include forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in our press release and our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

