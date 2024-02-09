Q4 2023 Interfor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Ian M. Fillinger - Interfor Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. With me on the call, I have Rick Pozzebon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Bart Bender, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. I'll start off by providing a brief recap of our quarter, provide some comments on the market outlook, and several strategic initiatives before passing the call to Rick and Bart.



Turning to our quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $51.4 million during a very challenging quarter that was impacted by weak pricing. To be clear, current pricing is generally below industry breakeven levels, which is simply not sustainable for any extended period of time. With that being said, we have a more positive