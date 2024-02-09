Q4 2023 Telus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the TELUS 2023 Q4 Earnings Conference Call. I would like to introduce your speaker, Robert Mitchell. Please go ahead.



Robert Mitchell - TELUS Corporation - Head of IR



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our fourth quarter 2023 results, news release, MD&A, financial statements and supplemental investor information were posted on our website this morning.



On our call today, we'll begin with remarks by Darren and Doug. For the Q&A portion, we will be joined by other members of the Lee's executive leadership team.



Briefly prepared remarks, slides and answers to questions contain forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from these statements, the assumptions on which they are based and the material risks that could cause them to differ are outlined in our public filings with the securities commissions in Canada and the U.S., including in our fourth quarter and annual 2023 MD&A.



With that, over to you, Darren.



Darren Entwistle - TELUS