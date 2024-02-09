Q3 2024 Hindustan Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Sameer Kothari - Hindustan Foods Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director

Thank you, Yusuf. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, for our nine monthly and third-quarter earnings conference call. I'm joined on the call by Ganesh Argekar, our Executive Director; Mr. Mayank Samdani, Group CFO; Mr. Bankim Purohit, our Company Secretary; and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers. I hope everyone has had a chance to go through our