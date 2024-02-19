Aker BP ASA's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of Aker BP ASA's Dividend

Aker BP ASA (AKRBF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $6.34 per share, payable on 2024-02-21, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Aker BP ASA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Aker BP ASA Do?

Aker BP ASA operates oil and gas production, development, and exploration projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). Its projects include Alvheim field, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, and Valhall. Revenue is derived from a short list of clients and primarily consists of liquid sales. The Alvheim field, which developed with an FPSO, contributes the most volume for the company. Fields in close proximity to Alvheim are tied to Alvheim's FPSO. From the tiebacks, oil is transported from the field with shuttle tankers, and associated gas is exported to Scotland through a gas evacuation system.

A Glimpse at Aker BP ASA's Dividend History

Aker BP ASA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2016. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Aker BP ASA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Aker BP ASA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.59% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.82%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Aker BP ASA's annual dividend growth rate was 1.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 17.30% per year. Based on Aker BP ASA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Aker BP ASA stock as of today is approximately 19.05%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Aker BP ASA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable. Aker BP ASA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Aker BP ASA's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Aker BP ASA's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Aker BP ASA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Aker BP ASA's revenue has increased by approximately 45.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 91.21% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Aker BP ASA's earnings increased by approximately 128.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 94.76% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 47.60%, which outperforms approximately 92.31% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Aker BP ASA's recent dividend announcement reflects a strong history of consistent payouts and a promising yield. The company's dividend growth rate, combined with a reasonable payout ratio and robust profitability, paints a picture of a potentially sustainable dividend. Furthermore, Aker BP ASA's impressive growth metrics signal a positive future outlook that may support ongoing dividend payments. While the numbers are encouraging, value investors should also consider the inherent volatility of the oil and gas industry and geopolitical factors that may influence future performance. Will Aker BP ASA continue to deliver shareholder value through dividends amidst the dynamic energy sector landscape? For those seeking dividend-paying stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can leverage the High Dividend Yield Screener to find opportunities that align with their investment strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.