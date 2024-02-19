New York Community Bancorp Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Assessing the Sustainability of NYCB's Dividend Payments

New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on 2024-02-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into New York Community Bancorp Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does New York Community Bancorp Inc Do?

New York Community Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that operates through various local divisions. It competes in diverse markets by offering a comprehensive menu of products and services across multiple service channels. Notably, it is a leading producer of multi-family loans in New York City, underscoring its significant presence in the financial sector.

1756983525099335680.png

A Glimpse at New York Community Bancorp Inc's Dividend History

New York Community Bancorp Inc has a longstanding history of dividend payments, dating back to 1994. The company has established a reliable pattern of quarterly distributions to its shareholders, illustrating its commitment to returning value.

Below is a chart showing the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down New York Community Bancorp Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

New York Community Bancorp Inc's trailing dividend yield stands at an impressive 13.88%, with a forward dividend yield projected at 4.08%. This disparity indicates potential adjustments in future dividend payments. The company's historical dividends per share growth rate over the past decade is at -4.80%, which requires close monitoring by investors.

The 5-year yield on cost for New York Community Bancorp Inc stock is approximately 13.90%, a figure that provides an insight into the returns shareholders might expect based on historical growth rates.

1756983675997810688.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

An essential measure of dividend sustainability is the payout ratio. New York Community Bancorp Inc's ratio currently stands at 1.10, which may raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of its dividend payments. Moreover, the company's profitability rank is 5 out of 10, indicating fair profitability with a consistent record of net profit over the past decade.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Robust growth metrics are vital for the continuation of dividend payments. New York Community Bancorp Inc's growth rank is 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and growth rates are strong, with an average annual increase of 11.00%. Additionally, the 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate outperform a significant portion of global competitors, indicating a solid foundation for future dividends.

Concluding Thoughts on New York Community Bancorp Inc's Dividend Profile

In conclusion, while New York Community Bancorp Inc's dividend yield is attractive, the declining growth rate and payout ratio warrant careful consideration. The company's fair profitability and growth metrics present a mixed picture, suggesting that while the dividends are currently sustainable, investors should keep an eye on these indicators for future payments. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium offers a High Dividend Yield Screener to discover similar investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.