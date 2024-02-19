Chris Davis Adjusts Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Recent Transaction Overview

On December 31, 2023, Davis Advisors, under the leadership of portfolio manager Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), made a notable adjustment to its investment in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI, Financial). The firm reduced its holdings by 119,874 shares, which resulted in a -2.23% change in the trade share. This transaction had a minor impact of -0.02% on the portfolio, with the trade executed at a price of $26.35 per share. Following the trade, Davis Advisors holds a total of 5,248,240 shares in Hollysys, representing an 8.50% ownership stake in the company and accounting for 0.87% of the firm's portfolio.

Profile of Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) and Davis Advisors

Davis Advisors is a prominent investment management firm overseeing assets worth over $60 billion. Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), at the helm of the Davis Financial Fund, is known for a long-term investment approach, favoring durable and well-managed businesses available at value prices. The firm's strategy is particularly focused on financial services companies, with a typical holding period ranging from four to seven years. Among the top holdings are industry giants such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A, Financial). Davis Advisors has a significant equity portfolio valued at $15.95 billion, with a strong inclination towards the Financial Services and Communication Services sectors.1757012761612808192.png

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd at a Glance

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd, based in China, specializes in automation and control technologies. The company, which went public on March 10, 2005, operates through segments including Industrial Automation, Mechanical and Electrical Solutions, and Rail Transportation Automation. Hollysys has established a strong presence in the Chinese market, where it generates the majority of its sales. With a market capitalization of $1.6 billion and a current stock price of $25.71, Hollysys is a key player in the industrial products sector.1757012743325642752.png

Impact of the Trade on Davis's Portfolio

The recent transaction by Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) has slightly decreased the firm's exposure to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. The trade's impact on the portfolio was minimal, yet it reflects a strategic decision by the firm to adjust its position in the company. With a trade position of 0.87% in the portfolio and a significant 8.50% stake in Hollysys, Davis Advisors remains a major investor in the company.

Hollysys' Financial and Market Performance

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd is currently deemed Modestly Overvalued with a GF Value of $20.37 and a price to GF Value ratio of 1.26. The stock has experienced a -2.43% price change since the transaction and a -1.72% change year-to-date. Despite these fluctuations, the company has seen a substantial 394.42% price increase since its IPO. Hollysys holds a GF Score of 73/100, indicating a likelihood of average performance in the future.

Comparative Stock Valuation

When comparing the trade price of $26.35 to the current stock price and GF Value, it appears that Davis Advisors capitalized on a higher valuation at the time of the trade. The stock's current status as Modestly Overvalued suggests that the firm's decision to reduce its position was aligned with its value investment philosophy.

Prospects and Performance Metrics

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd exhibits a strong Financial Strength with a rank of 9/10 and a Profitability Rank of 7/10. The company's Growth Rank stands at 5/10, while the GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are both at 3/10. Hollysys' robust interest coverage ratio of 105.35 and an Altman Z score of 3.86 further underscore its financial health.

Industry Context and Largest Guru Stake

In the broader industrial products sector, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd maintains a competitive position. Davis Selected Advisers, another investment firm, holds the largest guru stake in Hollysys, although the exact share percentage is not disclosed. This stake by a prominent investment firm underscores the potential that industry experts see in Hollysys within its sector.

Transaction Analysis and Conclusion

The reduction in Hollysys shares by Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy and market valuation assessments. While the transaction had a minor impact on the overall portfolio, it reflects the firm's active management and commitment to value investing. As Hollysys continues to navigate the industrial products market, Davis Advisors' adjusted position will be closely watched by investors seeking insights into the company's future potential.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.