May 07, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Raimundo Fernandez-Cuesta Laborde - Acciona, S.A. - Director of Market Area and IR
Good day, and thank you for attending our presentation. Let us start by reading a short legal statement. Access to this presentation and the information contained herein is limited to persons who are resident and physically present in Spain and certain authorized persons who are resident physically present in other jurisdictions outside of the United States, unless you are a qualified institutional buyer, Canada, Australia, Africa and Japan. If you're present in the United States, unless you are a qualified institutional buyer, Canada, Australia, South Africa and Japan, or you're present outside of those jurisdictions but are not authorized to access this information pursuant to applicable securities laws, we regret to inform you that due to regulatory restrictions, your access to this information is restricted. ACCIONA assumes no responsibility for any violation of applicable law and regulations by any person who gains undue access to the presentation and the related information.
In the
Acciona Energía Capital Markets Day Transcript
May 07, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...