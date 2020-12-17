Dec 17, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Omri Brill - Adcore Inc. - CEO



My name is Omri Brill, Adcore CEO, and I wish to thank everyone who joined us today. We are excited to welcome you to the unveiling event of Effortless Marketing app, the latest addition to Adcore's technology suite.



Effortless Marketing is a truly innovative technology. Using the app, Shopify stores can boost sales and gain much-needed new customers. With the app, Adcore is stepping into a massive market. Shopify is the largest e-commerce platform in the world, serving well over 1 million businesses worldwide, selling their goods online.



Due to COVID, Adcore sees a huge digital transformation across all industries and regions, with e-commerce leading the way. Our app serves a dire need in the market. As Shopify made it easy for everyone to be their own e-commerce tool, Adcore made it easy to store owners to advertise on Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and find much-needed customer.



So why are we so excited about this app? Effortless Marketing is a plug-and-play solution. It fits every level of marketers from beginners to advanced. With Effortless