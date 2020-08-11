Adidas AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Igor Landau;Chair of Supervisory Board -



Shareholders, Shareholders' representatives, ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, in my capacity as Chair of the Supervisory Board, I would like to welcome you to the First Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in the history of adidas AG.



Let me first introduce the persons who are present today. We have deliberately kept their number to minimum. On the far right of the stage, you can see the Notary, Ms. [Veronica Gruma.] Ms. [Gruma] is taking the minutes of today's annual General meeting. On my right, is Thomas Rabe, the Deputy Chair of our Supervisory Board. On my left, you see Kasper Rorsted, our CEO and Harm Ohlmeyer, our CFO. The other members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have joined the meeting via telepresence. The proxies appointed by the company are also present here in person. I would like to extend a very warm welcome to you all.



Shareholders, with the Supervisory Board's approval, the Executive Board resolved to hold the AGM as a virtual meeting. In doing so