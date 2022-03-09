Full Year 2021 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Sebastian Steffen - adidas AG - SVP of IR



Sebastian Steffen - adidas AG - SVP of IR

Thanks very much, and welcome to our full year 2021 results conference call. Our presenters today are our CEO, Kasper Rorsted; and our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer.



Kasper Bo Rorsted - adidas AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, Sebastian. Also from my side, welcome, everyone, to our full year 2021 presentation.



Before I start with the actual presentation, I'd like to