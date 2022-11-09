Q3 2022 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the adidas AG Q3 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to the Sebastian Steffen, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sebastian Steffen - adidas AG - SVP of IR



Thanks very much, Stuart, and good evening, good afternoon, good morning, everyone, wherever you are joining us virtually today, and welcome to our Q3 2022 results conference call.



As you know, it has been quite an intensive couple of days and weeks given all the recent announcements. And of course, this call will definitely be somewhat special as well. In a second, our CEO, Kasper Rorsted will kick things off with some personal words. Afterwards, our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer, will walk you through our presentation and take the time at the end to answer your questions. (Operator Instructions)



And now the last time, over to you, Kasper.



Kasper Bo Rorsted - adidas AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board

