Adidas AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Kasper Bo Rorsted - adidas AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



[Interpreted] Shareholders, ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of my colleagues on the Executive Board and on behalf of the entire adidas team, I would like to welcome you all to our 2019 Annual General Meeting here in FÃ¼rth. I'd also like to extend a very warm welcome to everyone following this AGM via the webcast.



Over the next 30 minutes, I'd like to give you my report for 2018, so that you know where the company stands. 2018 was a great sports year with the Olympic Winter Games in Korea and the Football World Cup in Russia, and adidas was center stage because sport is the core of our company. We're there when Laura Dahlmeier wins gold. We are thrilled when Paul Pogba powers the ball into the back of the net and James Harden pulls off a slam dunk. We cheer when Angie Kerber scores a match point, and we celebrate the champions league with Real Madrid.



But before I report on 2018, I wish to say thank you. As you know, a new Supervisory Board will be elected today. I would, therefore, like to take this opportunity to