Q1 2020 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the adidas AG Q1 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Sebastian Steffen, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Sebastian Steffen - adidas AG - SVP of IR



Thanks very much, Stuart, and good afternoon or good morning to those of you joining us from the U.S., and welcome to our first quarter 2020 results conference call. First of all, I hope you and your families are well.



Our presenters during today's call will be our CEO, Kasper Rorsted; and our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer. As always, we will kick it off in a second with the prepared remarks from Kasper and Harm, followed by the Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



And now over to you, Kasper.



Kasper Bo Rorsted - adidas AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, and welcome also from my side. Today, first, we'll give you a high level on both short and long-term aspects of