Q3 2020 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Sebastian Steffen - adidas AG - SVP of IR



Thanks very much, Hailey, and good afternoon or good morning, and welcome to our third quarter 2020 results conference call.



Our presenters in today's call will be our CEO, Kasper Rorsted; and our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer. We will kick it off in a second with the prepared remarks from Kasper and Harm, followed by the Q&A session.