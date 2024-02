Adidas AG Investor & Media Day - Presentations Transcript

Mar 10, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentations

Mar 10, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Aimee Arana

adidas AG - Senior VP and GM of Global Product - Training, Running, Core Apparel & Accessories

* Amanda Rajkumar

adidas AG - Head of HR & Member of Executive Board

* Brian Grevy

adidas AG - Head of Global Brands & Member of Executive Board

* Harm Ohlmeyer

adidas AG - CFO, Labor Director & Member of Executive Board

* Jan Runau

adidas AG - Chief Corporate Communications Officer

* Kasper Bo Rorsted

adidas AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board

* Martin Shankland

adidas AG - Head of Global Operations & Member of Executive Board

* Roland Auschel

adidas AG - Head of Global Sales & Member of Executive Board

* Scott Zalaznik

* Sebastian Steffen

adidas AG - SVP of IR



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Alexander Richard Edward Okines

Exane BNP