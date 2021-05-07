Q1 2021 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you very much, Sylvie. Good evening, good afternoon or good morning wherever you are joining us virtually today, and welcome to our first quarter 2021 results conference call. Our presenters in today's call will be our CEO, Kasper Rorsted; and our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer.



Kasper Bo Rorsted - adidas AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you much, and welcome, everybody. First, I'll start with a high-level view on where we stand. [Then I'll look] upon our business and the achievements we have in Q1. And Harm