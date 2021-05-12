Adidas AG Annual Shareholders Meeting (German) Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Rabe - adidas AG - Chairman of Supervisory Board



[Interpreted] Shareholders, shareholder representatives, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Thomas Rabe, and I'm the Chair of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG. On behalf of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, I would like to welcome you most cordially to this year's ordinary Annual General Meeting of adidas AG. I am at the headquarters of adidas AG today, the World of Sports in Herzogenaurach. Unfortunately, you, the shareholders cannot be here with me today. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Executive Board resolved, with the Supervisory Board's approval, to hold the AGM as a virtual meeting, as it was the case last year.



The live audio and video webcast of the AGM in German and English is available on the website of the company and the shareholder portal. The virtual format of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders is mainly a measure to protect our shareholders, employees and service providers. Health has always been a top priority of adidas. Of course, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board would have