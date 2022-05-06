Q1 2022 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Thanks very much, Natalie, and good evening, good afternoon, good morning, everyone, wherever you're joining us virtually today, and welcome to our Q1 results release conference call. Our presenters today are our CEO, Kasper Rorsted; and our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer.



Kasper Bo Rorsted - adidas AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, Sebastian, and welcome to everybody from my side also. And welcome to our first quarter 2022 call. I'll take you through the business update as always, the same with Harm when it comes to the