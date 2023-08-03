Half Year 2023 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Hello, everyone. Good afternoon, good evening, good morning, wherever you're joining us today for our Q2 2023 results conference call. Our presenters today are our CEO, Bjorn Gulden; and Harm Ohlmeyer, our CFO.



As always, Bjorn will kick it off in a second with our prepared remarks, and we'll walk you through our Q2 results and our outlook, together with Harm (Operator Instructions) Thanks very much in advance for sticking to that rule. And now without any further ado, over to you, Bjorn.



Bjorn Gulden - adidas AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thanks. We all know that they will not stick to the 2 questions, but we will try.



As you can see on the screen, we start with the Women's World Cup. I hope you all follow it. It's been a great tournament so far. Unfortunately, for us and for most people in the room, Germany lost. That means that we will only have 5 teams going to the next round. But still, I think starting with 10 and the way we look extremely proud of how the brand has shown up. As you can see, we