Adevinta ASA, eBay Classifieds Group - M&A Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Rolv Erik Ryssdal - Adevinta ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. I'm here today with Uvashni Raman, who is the group CFO; and Nicolas Poletti Head of M&A.; and Marie de Scorbiac, who's the Head of IR. And we're proud to announce the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group that we just announced early this morning.



I'm very excited to today present one of the most transformative transactions in the online classifieds sector. This transaction will create the world's largest online classifieds company with an extensive footprint and a highly diversified and complementary portfolio of marketplaces across the globe. Following the acquisition, we will not only benefit from a superior scale with 1 billion people covered and 3 billion visits each month, but we'll also enjoy #1 market positions across 20 countries at present. Thanks to this, we will be uniquely positioned to accelerate the growth and development of our market.



Put simply, this transaction demonstrates we're strictly executing on the strategy we outlined at our IPO in April last year. And it brings further value-accretive