today is being recorded and will be webcast live on adevinta.com. We have a lot to share with you today, so now I'm handing over to Orla Noonan, Adevinta's Board Chair.



Orla Noonan - Adevinta ASA - Independent Chairman of the Board



Classified ads first appeared in the 1600s in England. There were handwritten notes nailed on posts in the village marketplaces. The guy making the money back then was the guy who could write them. Since then, classifieds have always played a vital role in people's lives. From jobs to cars, from housing to second-hand goods of all sorts, people turn to classifieds first, and people turn to Adevinta's services.



