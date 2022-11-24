Q3 2022 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Antoine Jouteau - Adevinta ASA - CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining today's presentation. I'm very pleased to be in London today with our CFO, Uvashni, to share our Q3 results. We are delighted to be reporting an excellent performance with good progress on our portfolio optimization. We will also be taking the opportunity to update you on the evolution of our strategy as we seek to further simplify our business, align our operations more closely with our Growing at Scale strategy and unlock the group's full potential. And we will also provide you with guidance of Adevinta's encouraging prospects for the rest of the year.



Uvashni and other are joined on the call by the rest of the Adevinta executive team. I will introduce them as shortly as outlined the