Half Year 2019 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Rolv Erik Ryssdal - Adevinta ASA - CEO



All right. Good morning. Welcome to this presentation for Adevinta for the second quarter. Welcome here to Oslo. There's a bit of summer silence, but I know that many people are following us on the webcast. I'd like to remind you that we're also having a session conference call later in this afternoon.



So Uvashni Raman, our CFO, is here with me. And together, we'll go through the highlights of the second quarter.



I would say that the second quarter came in as expected. The important part for us and where we're really focusing is, of course, on the verticals, the core revenues from the professional customers of Adevinta: real estate brokers, car dealers and recruiters. And as you can see, those verticals, they continued to have a positive development, came in at a growth of 16% where France and Spain is up 16% and OLX Brazil is up 33%.



Then what we have as earlier advised, the display advertisement continues to be a volatile market. I think June was a bit slower than we expected in some markets. It could vary a bit from month to month and