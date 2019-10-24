Q3 2019 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Rolv Erik Ryssdal - Adevinta ASA - CEO



All right. Then I think we're ready to start. Good morning to everyone. Warm welcome to the quarterly presentation for -- from Adevinta. And you'll see here, in addition to myself and Uvashni, today we'll -- we have the pleasure of having Antoine here. He's running our French operation. So there's a lot of things going on in France. So we thought it was worthwhile for him to come and comment on that. So that will lead to the -- I will keep my part of the presentations on the charts here so we got to spend some more time on France.



Well, I think you've all seen the headlines from us. And we deliver a solid quarter where we continue to have good growth in our core business, that's the vertical businesses. So you can see, France is up 15%, Spain up 18%, Brazil around approximately 30% and we're very happy to see that we continue to deliver in the verticals in the important countries. Then you can see also the total revenues is up at EUR 15 million (sic) [15%]. There has been some improvement in the advertisement despite that the market is relatively weak still.