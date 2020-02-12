Q4 2019 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Rolv Erik Ryssdal - Adevinta ASA - CEO



All right. Good morning to all of you, all of you who are present here in Oslo and those also following us on the webcast. Welcome to this full year and Q4 presentation for Adevinta. So today, I will go through the main points and take the overview, then Uvashni will, as normal, go through the financials. Then we have Gianpaolo, here, Santorsola. He's the EVP who's responsible for Spain and also for Brazil in our portfolio. So he'll go through that in some more depth. And then afterwards, I will finish with the outlook. And then all of us, also joined by the -- Ovidiu Solomonov, will be available here for Q&A.



So let me start by providing an overview. And since this is the first full year for Adevinta, I thought it would be good to start with an overview of the full year. So it's been a good year for Adevinta. This has been the first year as a separate established company since April 10. And you can see that our revenues have grown with 15% and 18% in what we call the important core verticals. So the core verticals for us are: of course, real estate, the