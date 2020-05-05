May 05, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to Adevinta's First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation. Mr. Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of Adevinta, will host today's conference that is being recorded. Mr. Ryssdal, the floor is yours.
Rolv Erik Ryssdal - Adevinta ASA - CEO
Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining today's presentation, our Q1 results. First of all, I do hope that wherever you're located, you and your close ones are healthy and safe.
Our daily lives and our business environment have changed dramatically in the last 8 weeks. Since the very beginning of the crisis, we have been working very closely as a management team to adapt to this new normal. We have been meeting virtually every day and are taking collective decisions in the best interest of our employees, our business partners and our shareholders. And I would like to stress that the whole executive team is present on the call today, so Uvashni, Ovidiu, Gianpa and Renaud from their respective homes in Barcelona, Antoine out of Paris and Nicki out of London. We have
Q1 2020 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT
