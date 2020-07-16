Half Year 2020 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Rolv Erik Ryssdal - Adevinta ASA - CEO



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining today's presentation, our Q2 results. First of all, I do hope that wherever you are located, you and your close ones are healthy and safe.



In recent months, COVID-19 has upended the daily lives of citizens and economies across the world. Nevertheless, we have continued to work very closely as a management team, though remotely for most of us, to ensure the health and safety of our employees and to further develop the company in this new and rapidly changing environment.



Antoine out of Paris; and Nicki out of London. As usual, Uvashni and I will go through the presentation, and together with the rest of the executive