Jul 21, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day. And welcome to the Schibsted audio conference. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jann-Boje Meinecke, Head of IR. Please go ahead, sir.



Jann-Boje Meinecke - Schibsted ASA - VP & Head of IR



Hello. And thank you for joining us today for the Q&A session related to Adevinta's acquisition of eBayÂ Classifieds. Today on the call with me here is our CEO, Kristin Skogen Lund; our CFO, Ragnar KÃ¥rhus; and also our EVP for Nordic Marketplaces, Christian Printzell Halvorsen.



So let me now please hand over to Kristin, who will give you a short presentation, which you can also follow on the web, and then we open the Q&A in the end. Thank you.



Kristin Skogen Lund - Schibsted ASA - CEO



Excellent. Thank you, Jann-Boje, and welcome, everybody. If you -- I assume you're on Slide 2, Jann-Boje, we are obviously very pleased that we could, today, announce this deal. We've been working hard for a long time. And as I'm