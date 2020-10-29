Adevinta ASA Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



ADEA.OL - Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Oct 29, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Lars Knem Christie



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello and welcome to the Adevinta Extraordinary General Meeting. Please note, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the call over to your host, Lars Knem Christie, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lars Knem Christie, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you all. I would like to welcome all shareholders of Adevinta to this extraordinary general meeting. My name is Lars Christie. I'm a partner at the law firm BAHR and have been asked by