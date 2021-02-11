Q4 2020 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Adevinta Q4 results call. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO, to begin today's conference.



Rolv Erik Ryssdal - Adevinta ASA - CEO



Thank you very much, operator. Hello, and good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining today's presentation of our Q4 results. First of all, I hope that wherever you are located, you and your close ones are healthy and safe.



We still have to comply with strict travel and gathering policies, so the management team of Adevinta are connecting from different places. Uvashni, Gianpa, Renaud and Jose are in Barcelona. I would like to introduce Jose Lezcano, who is responsible for Global Markets in the absence of Ovidiu, who is on paternity leave. Antoine is in Paris, and Nicki is in London. We also have the pleasure today to welcome on this call, Andries Oudshoorn, the CEO of OLX Brazil.



Although we cannot travel, we continue to run the business in a very close and collaborative manner, and I'm pleased that we're all here today to