Q1 2022 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Rolv Erik Ryssdal - Adevinta ASA - CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining today's presentation of our Q1 results. I have the pleasure to host the call out of Oslo together with Uvashni, Antoine and Gianpa and the whole [Ad Ex] team of Adevinta is also on the line.



I'm very pleased to welcome Alex, our new CPTO, for the first time in the results call. I also wanted to use this opportunity to thank Renaud for his immense contribution as interim CPTO until Alex was appointed and his ongoing support.



Together with Uvashni, I will take you through the main highlights of the quarter, the progress we made on the execution of our Growing at Scale strategy and our financial performance and outlook. Then all of Ad Ex will join us for the Q&A session.



Before we start, I would like to give some explanation of our reporting date and