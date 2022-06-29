Adevinta ASA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 29, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Lars Knem Christie -



Hello, all shareholders of Adevinta. My name is Lars Christie. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to this virtual Annual General Meeting for Adevinta.



I would like to start by giving some practical information. You are watching a webcast of the Annual General Meeting, which appears at the bottom or the top right of your screen labeled live or broadcast.



When you log on, you will be able to see the number of shares you are voting for and you can choose the language you want the system to use. There are 4 icons at the top which you can select and that are Home, Messaging, Voting and Documents. Shareholders who want to ask questions or comment on any of the items on the agenda can do this in writing by selecting Messaging.



We would like to point out that you will be identified by your name but not by your shareholding and that your comments will be visible to all shareholders who are logged in. Everyone who has logged in will see a red dot on the Messaging icon each time a new comment is published. Shareholders are welcome to submit questions and comments about items