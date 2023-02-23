Q4 2022 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Antoine Jouteau - Adevinta ASA - CEO



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining today's presentation of our Q4 results and progress. If I look back at 2022, I'm very proud of what we have achieved as a Group. We reached out our financial targets. We made a very strong progress in the execution of our Growing at Scale strategy with a clear focus on creating more value for our users and clients for our employees and for our shareholders. Together with Uvashni, we will go through both the key achievements and the rest of the executive will join us for the Q&A session.



Before we start, I wanted to comment on today's management announcement. Uvashni has decided to step down in autumn 2023. This will allow us to organize our succession. A global search for a replacement has been