Q1 2023 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, this is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, everyone, to Adevinta's First Quarter 2023 Results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference to Mr. Antoine Jouteau, CEO of Adevinta. Mr. Jouteau, the floor is yours.



Antoine Jouteau - Adevinta ASA - CEO



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining today's presentation Adevinta Q1 results and progress. I'm very pleased to be in New York today with our CFO, Uvashni Raman, to share our results.



We have scheduled several days of our road shows here to meet with our U.S. investors immediately after the release of our first quarter results, which explains the unusual timing of our results release this quarter.



We will go back to our usual morning release for our future results at the end of August. We are pleased to report a strong financial performance and good operational progress. We will also be taking the opportunity to update you on our projects to verticalize Adevinta's