Adevinta ASA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 29, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Lars Knem Christie -



Good afternoon, shareholders of Adevinta. My name is Lars Christie. I'm a partner at law firm BAHR. I am asked to share this meeting on behalf of the company, and it's my pleasure to welcome you on this virtual general meeting.



I would like to start with some practical information. You will have 4 buttons on the top of your screen that you can click on: Home, Messages, Voting and Documents. By pressing Home, you will find additional technical details about how this works, and I recommend that you read the text entered there.



Messages give you the opportunity to see messages sent in from other shareholders as well as allowing you to enter written questions or comments for the general meeting yourself if desired. The Documents button gives you a copy of the notice and other associated documents. The Voting button takes you to the items to be adopted here today. Voting will also be pushed to your screen as we move from the one item to the next.



It is now closed for shareholders to log in. And we will then move to take the list of attendance of shareholder present. So