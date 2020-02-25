Full Year 2019 Adelaide Brighton Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Nicholas D. Miller - Adelaide Brighton Limited - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us to discuss Adelaide Brighton's results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019. Joining me here today is Theresa Mlikota, our Chief Financial Officer; and Darryl Hughes, our General Manager of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations.



We have lodged our results pack, including the presentation slides with the ASX. The slides will be visible via the webcast for this briefing.



This morning, I intend to take you through our results summary and business review. I will then hand over to Theresa to provide a more detailed financial review before we discuss our strategy and outlook.



Safety remains a key focus for our business. And I'm really pleased to report that our total recordable injury frequency rate reduced by 36% to 16.2 for the year. Adelaide Brighton delivered revenue of $1.5 billion in FY 2019. This top line result was 7% lower than last year and reflects softer conditions in the residential and civil construction market and continued competitive pressures in