Adelaide Brighton Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Zlatko Todorcevski;Deputy Chairman&Lead Independent Director -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Adelaide Brighton's 2020 Annual General Meeting. My name is Zlatko Todorcevski, the Deputy Chairman of the Board and Lead Independent Director. I'll be chairing the meeting today as I'm at the physical venue and can substitute for Raymond Barro, who is joining us via video link due to travel restrictions.



The exceptional circumstances we find ourselves in mean that today's meeting is being webcast live from our offices in Sydney. We have made every effort to ensure that technology works and that the broadcast will run smoothly for our shareholders today, including prerecording the formal addresses. However, should you experience any technical difficulties, a recording of the meeting will be available on our website after the meeting.



I begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land we have gathered on to host today's meeting from Sydney, New South Wales: The Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the Gandangara people, the Tharawal, and